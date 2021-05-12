Southern AZ kids to attend in-person camps this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More Southern Arizona kids will have the opportunity to get outside and reconnect with friends, this summer.

"Our main goal is to always encourage that connection between girls," said Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Camp Director, Caity Martin.

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona is one of many groups that will offer a variety of in-person camps while school is out. At the Girl Scouts' Camp Whispering Pines on Mount Lemmon, girls will even have the opportunity to stay overnight.

"We want girls to try new things and have new experiences. It's been a really tough year. We want them to feel like they have a place of belonging and a community that they can call home," said Martin.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson will also welcome kids back for camp. Their program will run Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m at each of their seven clubs. Staff said their focus is to bring back fun for kids.

"This pandemic has been super stressful for many of the children that have moved through the clubhouse over the past years. There has been so much social isolation and all sorts of trauma that they have been navigating. We want them to get reconnected," said Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson Vice President of Operations, Karin Malbrough.

Health and safety remains a priority. The Boys and Girls Club and Girls Scouts are limiting their number of campers, but registration is still open.

"We will show up and offer the fun. Hopefully they will start their August school year feeling ready, clear and strong," said Malbrough.

