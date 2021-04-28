United Way kicks off 2021 'My Summer Reading' program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A summer reading program is back this year in southern Arizona.

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona "My Summer Library" program gives hundreds of kids in our area books of their own to read when they're not in school.

We've reported before, that kids are struggling to maintain academic skills because of the pandemic.

This gives some of those kids a chance to read on their own time and sharpen their skills, before returning to the classroom in the fall.

The program gives books to kids at 18 schools in Tucson, Marana, Sells, Amado, and Ajo.

A survey last year showed nearly 38% of kids in this program had never owned a book in their own home before.