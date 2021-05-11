Southern Arizona schools to offer summer school on a larger scale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a year of primarily online learning, schools are deciding to stay open through the Summer and help kids make up for lost time.

"For some students, learning remote was fine. For other students, it was more of a challenge," said Tucson Unified School District Senior Director, Heidi Aranda.

Southern Arizona's largest school district, Tucson Unified, will offer summer school to K-12th grades. Each of their schools will participate and classes start on June 2nd. An online option is also available.

"This is an opportunity to reengage with learning and catch up on some skills before they start the school year again," said Aranda.

Amphitheater Public Schools are offering a similar summer program, called "AMP UP!". Associate Superintendent, Dr. Roseanne Lopez, said teachers will focus on hands-on activities that couldn't take place online.

"They need to play. They need to be with one another. They need to know what school is all about. We want them to be hands-on and minds-on with their learning," said Lopez.

Staff at Amphitheater Public Schools and Tucson Unified said this is the first summer that classes will be offered at all schools and for all ages. A federal fund, known as "ESSER", helped the schools staff the programs. All students can enroll for free.

"This provides your child an opportunity to work with other children, work on math, writing, reading or work on a STEM activity that they did not have a chance to do this year. This is an opportunity for them," said Lopez.

Click to register for Summer School in Southern Arizona:

