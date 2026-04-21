Street takeover shutdown: Tucson Police taking a new approach to crack down on street takeovers, street racing

TUCSON, Ariz. — The unexpected speeding cars and screeching tires of street takeovers have alarmed neighbors across Tucson. Now, Tucson Police are looking at a new way to pump the brakes on this dangerous practice.

A Tucson Police Department spokesperson says the department is taking a more proactive, intelligence-based approach to street takeover and street racing enforcement.

Street takeovers are when a group of vehicles blocks an intersection or roadway for racing, donuts, burnouts or other stunts.

“It’s a very visible issue that affects the entire community,” said Public Information Officer James Horton.

It's been a concern for neighbors across the city for years now. Joseph Miller has held the title of President of the Midvale Park Neighborhood Association on and off for nearly two decades.

He says his neighborhood has dealt with the dangers of constant street takeovers, often in the parking lots of nearby shopping centers.

“I knew we would have to face a couple fatalities before this became a big issue," he said. “They’d spin around, they’d have fireworks, they all had their phones out, taping it.”

Now, Miller is watching those problems show up in other communities, and so is the Tucson Police Department.

“We’re sick of it, the community’s sick of it, and we’re not going to tolerate it any more,” Horton said.

The department has tapped a dedicated team of detectives to take a more proactive approach, turning their attention from the drivers to their cars.

“The last several deployments have resulted in several illegal street takeover vehicles being collected as evidence," Horton said. "It’s been a huge success, and it’s sending a message that there will be consequences if you’re participating in this kind of behavior.”

Saturday, Tucson Police ran an intelligence-driven operation on the Eastside, resulting in 23 arrests and seven vehicles towed from a street takeover.

TPD holds 40 spots at their evidence lot strictly for vehicles taken from street racing and street takeovers. They say those spots are filling up, as officers sift through social media and community tips to identify the people and cars involved in these dangerous takeovers.

The consequences for those found guilty of crimes related to street racing pr street takeovers could be increasing too in the state, county and city.

Recently, a group of Tucsonans started building support for a law called Anna's Law, inspired by the life of 3-year-old Anna, who was killed after a vehicle she was in was hit by another driver going 85 miles per hour.

Those charges could also affect insurance coverage. Under Arizona law, injuries or damage from racing, stunts, demolition or speed that wasn't already covered in the policy.

If you're worried about street racing in your neighborhood, Tucson Police are asking community partners with any footage to share that with them by calling 911 or submitting an anonymous tip with 88-CRIME.

A spokesman for 88-CRIME says to call 911 if the takeover is actively happening.

