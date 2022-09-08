Watch Now
Stone-Prince intersection closed Thursday due to motorcycle wreck

TUCSON POLICE
TPD
Posted at 10:08 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 13:09:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Stone Avenue and Prince Road intersection was closed due to a Thursday morning wreck involving a motorcycle.

Tucson police said the closure would last several hours.

Oracle and Grant worked as alternates.

