Stone-Prince intersection closed Thursday due to motorcycle wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Stone Avenue and Prince Road intersection was closed due to a Thursday morning wreck involving a motorcycle.
🚨Traffic Alert🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) September 8, 2022
Officers from @OperationsWest are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of N. Stone Ave. & W. Prince Rd. as officers are on the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle. The roadway will be closed for the next several hours. pic.twitter.com/LPg9urgroG
Tucson police said the closure would last several hours.
Oracle and Grant worked as alternates.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.