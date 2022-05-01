Stanley Berryhill signs with Atlanta Falcons as undrafted free agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former University of Arizona wide receiver Stanley Berryhill is one step closer to playing in the NFL.

The Tucson native and former Mountain View High School star signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, shortly after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Ironically, Berryhill grew up playing youth football with the Tucson Falcons.

Berryhill joined the Wildcats in 2017 as a walk-on before earning a scholarship in 2019. He was Arizona's leading receiver in 2021 with 83 catches for 744 yards, scoring one touchdown. He also was the team's primary punt returner.

Berryhill will now compete for a roster spot with the Falcons after working hard in the offseason to garner NFL teams' interest.

No Arizona players were taken in this year's NFL Draft.

