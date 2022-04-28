Stanley Berryhill preparing for the NFL Draft

TUCSON, Arizona — Stanley Berryhill led the Wildcats in receptions and receiving yards, but the feedback he gets from NFL teams is that his play on special teams that may land him on an NFL roster.

"I talked to them a lot about that and I know that's what's going to help me make a team and make a roster," said Berryhill.

At 5'11'', Berryhill isn't considered tall, and there questions about his speed. However, on Arizona NFL Pro Day, he answered those when he ran a 4.45 second 40-yard dash.

"I think it helped ease the doubt that a lot of scouts had in the past. They didn't think I was going to be that fast. I was able to show straight line speed, and it felt good to check that box."

The former Mountain View High School star is projected as a late round selection, which means he may be chosen on Saturday during the three day draft.

"You never know about that the draft. They can tell you one thing and something else can happen. So, you just never know."