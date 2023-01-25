Speedway/ Kolb intersection set to fully re-open Jan. 27

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The intersection of Speedway and Kolb is planned to fully re-open by Friday, Jan. 27, according to City Councilman Paul Cunningham.
Paving the road is the next step in completing the work on the intersection, which will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
"Final striping is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 27, followed by barricade removal and northbound Kolb Road and all travel lanes on westbound Speedway Boulevard are scheduled to reopen to the traveling public by 5 p.m.," writes Cunningham.
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.