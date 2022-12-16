Speedway and Kolb intersection may re-open by Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Certain sections of Speedway and Kolb may be re-opening by Tuesday, with a possibility of a full re-opening by Christmas, according to City of Tucson's Paul Cunningham.

"The encouraging news is that SB Kolb should be opened by late Monday or Tuesday," writes Cunningham.

While westbound Speedway through-traffic is currently at a single lane, a second lane may open up soon.

"Other encouraging news, the substrate below the water damage is drier than expected and [it's] possible (not probable) we might have a chance at re-opening the entire intersection by Xmas," continued Cunningham.

Tucson Water also gave an update today regarding a complete repair of a damaged water pipe by Monday, Dec. 19.

Workers have been making repairs around the clock ever since a broken water main created a hole near the intersection.