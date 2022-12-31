Watch Now
Part of Speedway/ Kolb intersection reopens

Southbound Kolb Road opens in time for New Years
KGUN 9
Posted at 6:53 PM, Dec 30, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southbound Kolb Road is now open at the intersection of Speedway Boulevard, according to the Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility.

After a broken water main opened up a hole near the intersection of Speedway and Kolb, workers have been repairing the road.

Previously, southbound Kolb was expected to be opened by Dec. 25, but a meeting with the city revealed that the water main break wasn't outdated and investigations had to continue.

Locals will be able to see traffic flow easier now that drivers won't have to go through Lowe's.

