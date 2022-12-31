Part of Speedway/ Kolb intersection reopens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southbound Kolb Road is now open at the intersection of Speedway Boulevard, according to the Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility.

After a broken water main opened up a hole near the intersection of Speedway and Kolb, workers have been repairing the road.

Previously, southbound Kolb was expected to be opened by Dec. 25, but a meeting with the city revealed that the water main break wasn't outdated and investigations had to continue.

Locals will be able to see traffic flow easier now that drivers won't have to go through Lowe's.

SB Kolb Rd is now open at Speedway Blvd. Thank you for your patience, Tucson. pic.twitter.com/TXfGhC0IHk — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) December 31, 2022

