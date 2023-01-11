Speedway/Kolb water main break looking to be complete by end of January

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's been nearly a month since the water main break near the intersection of Speedway and Kolb caused major traffic delays and detours. As of Wednesday, Jan. 11 the intersection is still not 100% open. Crews have been working around the clock and even worked through the holidays to get some lanes up and moving again.

The water line work was completed over the weekend and crews have now started to back fill the hole. They will finish back filling through the week and cement treated soil is scheduled to be placed on Friday. On Monday, Jan. 16 they will start paving the road.

“Worst case, we're looking at the end of January that everything is back open, I am pushing as hard as I can to get us done quicker than that," said Paul Cunningham, Ward 2 City of Tucson Councilman.

Right now, there is no room to open a second lane on westbound Speedway, turning right onto Kolb.

The asphalt needs to be removed and repaved and Cunningham says he's hoping it will be open at the same time as northbound Kolb Road.