Special election deadlines for Congressional District 7 race coming up

On July 15, there will be a special primary election to fill the seat of longtime Arizona Congressman Raúl Grijalva who passed away in March. The general election will be on Sept. 23.

The candidate who wins will serve as the Rep. for Congressional District 7, and will be in office until Jan. 2027. CD7 Covers Cochise, Maricopa, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, and Yuma counties.

Since Arizona has an open primary, all registered voters, including independents, can vote in the election.

The voter registration deadline already passed, but if you did sign up, early voting begins on Wednesday, June 18. The last day to request a ballot by mail is July 7 and the mail-back early ballot deadline is July 8. The last day to vote early in person is July 11.

KGUN 9 covered the Democrat and Republican debates last week which featured the three Republican candidates and the five Democratic candidates.

