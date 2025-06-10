Republicans running for Congressional District 7 debate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday the three candidates running for Congressional District 7 on the Republican side debated at the University of Arizona. Those three candidates include Daniel Butierez, Jorge Rivas, and Jimmy Rodriguez.

The moderators asked questions regarding whether or not the candidates approve of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s methods of deporting migrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

“The first job of the President of the United States and the authorities was to protect the people of the United States. If the authorities are going to pick up those people, they are just following the law,” Rivas said during the debate.

During a question and answer portion with the media after the debate, Rivas addressed how he would handle people selling drugs across international borders.

“We know that their drugs is a killer. That person should face the death penalty,” he said.

The moderators also asked whether candidates feel like the border is more secure under President Donald J. Trump.

“I believe the border is much more secure. They’ve implemented the laws. The border patrol are now working at the border crossings,” Butierez said during the debate.

Another topic that came up was President Trump sending the National Guard to Los Angeles to deal with protests and riots about ICE.

“They’re there and I think that that shows a presence, and it shows a sense of force,” Rodriguez said during the debate.

When addressing the media, Rodriguez said the government needs to look into work VISAs for some migrants who are working in the U.S. and deport criminals first.

“A better solution for that I feel would be a tiered apprehension to where the most serious criminals go back first,” Rodriguez said.

Tariffs and the economy were other topics that the moderators asked about. All three candidates agreed that President Trump’s tariffs are necessary.

“It may get a little bit harder right now, but I think the pay off in the end is definitely going to be worth it,” Rodriguez said.

Butierez said the tariffs are necessary and addressed the U.S.’s relationship with other countries we trade with.

“It’s something that has to be done. We’ve been getting ripped off for far too long. They’ve been taking advantage of us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rivas praised President Trump, who he and his family have personally met.

“President Trump is a dealmaker and everything that he’s doing is to make the best deal,” Rivas said.

The moderators also asked about a wide range of other topics including affordable child care and how Arizona should take care of its water.

After the debate KGUN9’s Andrew Christiansen asked the candidates about the economy. Butierez said he would prioritize getting money for older people and kids.

“There are those small things that I could probably do rather quickly to show that I’m working on something and that would be where I’d start,” he said.

KGUN9 is going to have coverage of the Democrats who are running for CD7 and their debate on Tuesday.