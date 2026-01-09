Snowfall on Mount Lemmon draws families from across southern Arizona

While Southern Arizona is known for its desert landscape, Mount Lemmon in the Catalina Mountains received over 8 inches of snow, creating a winter wonderland that drew families from across the region.

The Leon family from Tucson made the trek up the mountain to experience the rare snowfall. They hadn't visited Mount Lemmon in quite some time and weren't sure when they'd get another chance to see this much snow.

"It's so much fun, we haven't been up here for a while so its really cool to come up here and see this much snow," a Leon family member said.

The family took full advantage of the snowy conditions, planning to go sledding and throwing snowballs together.

"We're trying to, we're gonna go sled on those things, but right now we're just here throwing snowballs," one family member said.

Another added that the snow is a once-a-year opportunity.

"You don't get to see stuff like this. So that's why it's once a year we get here. And it's snowing," they said.

"Down there we haven't had a winter, so up here it's like nice."

The Leons weren't the only ones enjoying the winter weather. The Hopper family, visiting from out of town, used the snowfall as an opportunity for a family road trip.

"We love to do stuff as a family, so to be able to come up here and experience this impeccable weather is a lot of fun," a Hopper family member said.

The snow brings significant business to Mount Lemmon. While road conditions were challenging during the storm, the general store prepared for an influx of visitors once conditions improved.

"Once the storm passes and the road opens up, we're expecting a lot of visitors. And we'll have gloves, sleds, hot chocolate, everything people need to have fun," Mount Lemmon General Store Owner Grey Carpenter said.

For the Leon family, while the snow provided plenty of entertainment, the most important aspect of their trip was simpler.

"Spending time with my family, yeah," one family member said, while another added, "Throwing snowballs at kids."

The road to Mount Lemmon was open to vehicles equipped for winter conditions, allowing families to safely access the snowy mountain destination.

