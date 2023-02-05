Watch Now
Smugglers arrested after vehicle found with fake plates

Meth, heroin seized from smugglers
U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 5:03 PM, Feb 04, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three people were arrested near Amado, Ariz after agents found a vehicle with fake plates, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Monday, Jan. 30, agents stopped a vehicle that was being driven by a U.S. citizen.

Two migrants were arrested alongside the driver after agents determined the plates were fictitious.

Agents also found meth and heroin during the vehicle stop, according to Chief Modlin.

