Smugglers arrested after vehicle found with fake plates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three people were arrested near Amado, Ariz after agents found a vehicle with fake plates, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Monday, Jan. 30, agents stopped a vehicle that was being driven by a U.S. citizen.

OTHER BORDER PATROL STORIES:



Two migrants were arrested alongside the driver after agents determined the plates were fictitious.

Agents also found meth and heroin during the vehicle stop, according to Chief Modlin.

On Monday, Nogales Station agents arrested a U.S. citizen and two smuggled migrants after agents spotted the passengers get into the #SUV near Amado, AZ. The vehicle, which had fictitious plates, was seized. Personal use meth and heroin were seized from the smuggler. #GoodWork pic.twitter.com/ox31LPXZ05 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 4, 2023