Sierra Vista police arrest 39-year-old man in child porn case

Generic cuffs.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 16:01:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista police arrested a 39-year-old man suspected of receiving child porn.

Police say Raymond Holguin faces six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after receiving the images on a Sierra Vista internet address in November 2021.

He was booked into Cochise County Jail and is being held without bond.

