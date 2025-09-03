Sibling hero: Cancer patient's bone marrow donor a familiar face

Inside Diamond Children's Medical Center on North Campbell Avenue, miracles happen.

Just ask Ryan Hilliard, patriarch of the Hilliard Family.

"I am Cassidy's dad, I am Kota's dad and I am Jackson's dad," Ryan said.

Five years ago, Diamond Children's became home for the Hilliard family, and their interactions with its doctors, nurses and staff, made them family.

Hilliard Family

Their middle child, Kota, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia at 11 years old.

It was Diamond Children's that helped them get through it.

"I can't say how much I appreciate it," Ryan said. "I constantly say, 'Thank you' to everybody here....without them....my child wouldn't be here."

Now, the Hilliard family is on their second go-round with cancer.

When Kota relapsed, older sister Cassidy admits she went through a denial phase, hoping it was a misdiagnosis.

"It's scarier because you really hope that you never run out of luck," Cassidy said.

This time around, big sister Cassidy is the lucky charm.

She's Kota's bone marrow donor.

KGUN 9

"I've been getting neupogen injections and I went through surgery yesterday," Cassidy said.

KGUN 9 was at Diamond Children's on transfer day.

Cassidy was dressed in her cozy, Snoopy pajamas, ready to make herself comfy for the next five hours.

"I'm happy that I was able to do it for my sibling," Cassidy said. "I am kind of excited for them."

While Cassidy was doing collection for the bone marrow bank, Kota was resting on another floor.

Oncology nurse Katie Jansen makes sure that Kota has her nausea meds. She has been taking care of Kota from the beginning.

KGUN 9

Jansen said when Kota relapsed, she was ready to fight the fight for a second time.

She remembered Kota telling her, “Put my line back in and start again, what’s my next step, what do I need to do. Very, very strong kid,” Jansen said.

The Hilliard family longs for days away from the hospital.

Cassidy has videos of Kota enjoying nature.

"We had a whole lot of fun driving through Colorado together," she said.

Their dad says this transplant means keeping the family together.

KGUN 9

"When I say keeping it together, these guys are the ones that keep it together," Ryan said, a tear in his eye. "I manage my family, but they manage the health."

AngeLink has launched a fundraiser to help cover mounting medical bills and the significant out-of-pocket costs that come with the transplant and aftercare. If you would like to help the Hilliard family during this crucial time you can donate:

shorturl.at/UnKAa