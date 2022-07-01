Sheriff's department increasing DUI enforcement July 4th weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is increasing DUI enforcement throughout the Fourth of July weekend.
Sheriff Chris Nanos says the department is committed to keeping the roadways safe for all drivers.
He reveals deputies will use technology awarded to them through the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety.
This equipment will help keep those deputies keep a better eye on drivers, Nanos told KGUN 9.
The sheriff also confirmed it's all part of their zero tolerance initiative in order to keep the community safer.
RELATED:
- Where to celebrate the 4th of July in Southern Arizona
- Certain home fireworks may be legal, but authorities recommend caution
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.