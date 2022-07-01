Watch Now
Sheriff's department increasing DUI enforcement July 4th weekend

Part of zero tolerance initiative
David Kasdan
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 13:13:09-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is increasing DUI enforcement throughout the Fourth of July weekend.

Sheriff Chris Nanos says the department is committed to keeping the roadways safe for all drivers.

He reveals deputies will use technology awarded to them through the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

This equipment will help keep those deputies keep a better eye on drivers, Nanos told KGUN 9.

The sheriff also confirmed it's all part of their zero tolerance initiative in order to keep the community safer.

