TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 4th of July holiday weekend in Southern Arizona falls during the driest time as much as it does during fireworks season.

So if you’re looking for tips on how to make your home fireworks display more fire-safe, Tucson Fire Department has one overarching tip: Skip the personal fireworks displays and attend a professional show instead.

Certain fireworks are legal to use in the state of Arizona, but not "aerials" fireworks.

In other words, all fireworks which leave the ground are illegal, according to the TFD and Tucson Police Department.

Tucson Police Department From Tucson Police Department: "As a general rule of thumb, any firework that launches into the air (mortars, bottle rockets) and/or explodes (M-80, firecrackers) are illegal to purchase or use in the city limits of Tucson."

Ground-based fireworks, such as sparklers and smoke devices, are legal for personal use through July 6. Even so, simple sparklers come with fire and personal safety risks.

According to the American Burn Association (ABA), sparklers can reach 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hotter than a blow torch.

Tucson Police Department From Tucson Police Department: "The use of permissible consumer fireworks is allowed within the city from June 24 - July 6. You may be held criminally liable for any fire set or damage caused by the use of fireworks."

The TFD suggests the safest practice is to keep them away from houses and flammable material such as dry grass, and never allow young children to handle them.

According to the U.S. Fire Marshals, about 13,000 people go to the E.R. every year for injuries due to live and mishandled fireworks.

Fireworks are also the cause of over $20 million nationally in property damage, they shared.

The ABA says basic handling safety guidance can help prevent injuring and fires:



Never attempt to modify, alter or re-light fireworks

Never consume alcohol or drugs when handling fireworks

Never point or throw fireworks at anyone

Store fireworks away from and out of reach of children

Light one firework at a time

In terms of fire prevention, keeping a bucket of water nearby is also a key practice for safely disposing of your home fireworks.

And even though there are some legal fireworks that you can light in Arizona, keep in mind that fireworks, including sparklers, are never allowed on certain public lands. This includes Arizona State and National Parks and Bureau of Land Management sites, regardless of which fire restrictions are in place.

If planning a camping or day trip to public lands, check with local rangers to find out the status of campfire rules.

Home fireworks safety tips from Tucson Fire Department:

Fireworks that leave the ground are ILLEGAL in Arizona - stick to ground-based fireworks

Keep a bucket of water nearby just in case and douse used fireworks in plenty of water before discarding them to prevent a trash fire

Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material

Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting

Wear protective eyewear while handling lit fireworks

Never allow young children to handle fireworks, and older children should only use them under close adult supervision

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Do not try and re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited

