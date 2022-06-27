Where to celebrate the 4th of July in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is gearing up to enjoy 4th of July festivities and watch fireworks safely.

Get ready to "ooh" and "ahh" this Independence Day.

The following events are listed by date and location.

Friday, July 1



49er Country Club Fireworks Event

Starting at 5 p.m. Fireworks began at 8:50 p.m. 12000 E. Tanque Verde Rd. Five food stations offering grilled burgers, Hot dogs and brats, nachos, pizza, and cookies $30 tickets for adults $20 tickets for children $80 family pack (2 adults, 2 children) Tickets available online

Freedom Fest at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

From 5 - 9 p.m. Kids zone and food trucks open throughout entire event Sophia Rankin & The Sound performing from 5 - 7 p.m. Chad Freeman & Redline performing from 7 - 9 p.m.



Saturday, July 2



Spirit of America Celebration at Christ Community Church

6:30 - 8 p.m. 530 S. Pantano Rd. Concert in the Park Choir and Orchestra Free Sundae Bar Bring your own food, lawn chairs and blankets



Sunday, July 3



Marana Star Spangled Spectacular

From 5 - 9 p.m. Crossroads at Silverbell District Park 7448 N. Silverbell Rd. Splash pad, field games, inflatables, exhibitors, Musical Instrument Petting Zoo, and car show Dogs welcomed if on leash No glass containers 9:00 p.m. fireworks

Spirit of America Celebration at Christ Community Church

From 6 - 8 p.m. 530 S. Pantano Rd. Completely free event

Salute Our Troops: FC Tucson vs Greenville Triumph at Kino North Stadium

From 7 - 9 p.m. Kino Sports Complex at 2500 E. Ajo Way Tickets range from $12 - $20



Monday, July 4



Bisbee 4th of July Celebration

8:00 a.m. Coaster Races - Timestone Canyon and Main Street, Bisbee 11:00 a.m. Parade in Warren, starting at Cole Avenue and West Vista 6:00 p.m. Water Slides at Vista Park 1:00 p.m. Hard Rock Drilling and Mucking at Brewery Gulch Fieworks at Dusk

Salute to America

From 2 - 3 p.m. The Gaslight Theatre at 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Tickets range from $18 - $31 Celebrate together with patriotic tunes

Sahuarita Stars and Stripes

4:30 p.m. Rolling Thunder parade 5 - 8:30 p.m. live music 8:45 p.m. laser show 9 p.m. fireworks Sahuarita Town Hall at 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way Free admission Also features car show, beer and wine, food trucks, and vendors

4th of July Celebration

From 7 - 10 p.m. Paul Mason Sports Complex at 2525 N. Pinal Ave. 8:45 p.m. light show 9 p.m. fireworks Free admission Features live music, bubble/foam zone, dart/water wars, food trucks and desserts

Oro Valley July 4th Celebration

From 5 - 9 p.m. James D. Kriegh Park 23 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley DJ and live bands providing music Games and entertainment 9:00 p.m. Laser Light Show (only visible from the event) Features Frank Powers band, food trucks, jumping castles, face painting, beer garden, kids crafts, photo booth, lawn games and much more

Sahuarita Stars and Stripes

From 5 to 9 p.m. Sahuarita Town Hall Live music, a car show, Rolling Thunder parade, beer & wine, food trucks, and vendors 8:45 p.m. Laser Light Show 9:00 p.m. Fireworks



The Arts Express Theatre is also hosting 'Let Freedom Sing' festivities Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4.

Mainstage performances are from 3 - 5 p.m., while cabaret performances go from 7 - 9 p.m. Tickets to either events are $25.

As Independence Day nears, KGUN 9 will continue updating this article with additional opportunities for families to enjoy. To have an event added, email details to news@kgun9.com.