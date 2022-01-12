Watch
Deadly wreck slows traffic at Valencia and 12th Ave. Wednesday

Westbound Valencia traffic slowed
Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck near Valencia Road and 12th Avenue Wednesday.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 16:41:06-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck near Valencia Road and 12th Avenue Wednesday.

Police say westbound travel at Valencia was restricted.
