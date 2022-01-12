Deadly wreck slows traffic at Valencia and 12th Ave. Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck near Valencia Road and 12th Avenue Wednesday.
🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 8, 2022
Officers from Operations Division South are investigating a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Travel on westbound Valencia Rd. at S. 12th Ave. will be restricted.
Please find an alternate route and drive safe. pic.twitter.com/otFjpNxqEV
Police say westbound travel at Valencia was restricted.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter