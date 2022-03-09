Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Serious injury collision on Speedway near kolb

Traffic collision
Jon Perra
Traffic collision
Posted at 2:07 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 16:11:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is currently at the scene of a collision on Speedway near Kolb.

TPD has confirmed a male in his 60s was transported to St Joseph Hospital with serious injuries.

Expect traffic delays until the scene is cleared up.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison | Mon-Fri, 4:30 - 7:00 AM.