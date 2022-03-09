Serious injury collision on Speedway near kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is currently at the scene of a collision on Speedway near Kolb.
TPD has confirmed a male in his 60s was transported to St Joseph Hospital with serious injuries.
Expect traffic delays until the scene is cleared up.
