Serious crash involving a motorcyclist near Park Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle.
The incident occurred on 6th Street and Park Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
According to TPD, the injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.
The motorcyclist was taken the hospital.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route as it is closed.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.