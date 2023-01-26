Watch Now
Serious crash involving a motorcyclist near Park Avenue

Posted at 5:32 PM, Jan 25, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident occurred on 6th Street and Park Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

According to TPD, the injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The motorcyclist was taken the hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route as it is closed.

