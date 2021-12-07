Watch
Senate to vote Tuesday on Magnus's CBP post confirmation

Posted at 10:00 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 12:08:38-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Senate is slated to vote Tuesday on whether to confirm Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus as the next head of Customs and Border Protection.

According to a Senate Press Gallery tweet, the Senate will vote at 12:15 p.m. on cloture for Magnus to become the CBP commissioner.

The Senate will then vote at 3:30 p.m. on Magnus's confirmation.

President Joe Biden nominated Magnus for the position in April.

Magnus, 61, has been TPD chief since 2016.

