Senate to vote Tuesday on Magnus's CBP post confirmation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Senate is slated to vote Tuesday on whether to confirm Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus as the next head of Customs and Border Protection.

The #Senate has convened...

2 votes at 11:30:

*Confirmation of Jessica Rosenworcel to the @FCC

*Cloture on Dierdre Hamilton to the National Mediation Board

2 votes at 2:15:

*Confirm Hamilton

*Cloture on Chris Magnus to be Commissioner of @CBP



1 vote at 5:30 confirming Magnus — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) December 7, 2021

According to a Senate Press Gallery tweet, the Senate will vote at 12:15 p.m. on cloture for Magnus to become the CBP commissioner.

The Senate will then vote at 3:30 p.m. on Magnus's confirmation.

President Joe Biden nominated Magnus for the position in April.

Magnus, 61, has been TPD chief since 2016.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

