Senate to vote Tuesday on Magnus's CBP post confirmation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Senate is slated to vote Tuesday on whether to confirm Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus as the next head of Customs and Border Protection.
The #Senate has convened...— Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) December 7, 2021
2 votes at 11:30:
*Confirmation of Jessica Rosenworcel to the @FCC
*Cloture on Dierdre Hamilton to the National Mediation Board
2 votes at 2:15:
*Confirm Hamilton
*Cloture on Chris Magnus to be Commissioner of @CBP
1 vote at 5:30 confirming Magnus
According to a Senate Press Gallery tweet, the Senate will vote at 12:15 p.m. on cloture for Magnus to become the CBP commissioner.
The Senate will then vote at 3:30 p.m. on Magnus's confirmation.
President Joe Biden nominated Magnus for the position in April.
Magnus, 61, has been TPD chief since 2016.
