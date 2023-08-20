Second suspect arrested for the death of 25-year-old Daniel Lopez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is holding 35-year-old Darryl Lamar Brown for first degree murder at the Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Late Thursday, June 22, officers say got a 911 call about a shooting off of East Benson Highway near East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard and South Park Avenue.

A second call was made in the area of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way about a man passed out in the street.

Responding police found a shot woman and pronounced the man laying on the ground, 25-year-old Daniel Lopez, dead from his injuries.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Tucson police then confirmed with KGUN 9 that investigators had tracked down a 15-year-old in connection to the shooting. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

