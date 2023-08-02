Teen arrested in connection with shooting death near Tucson Marketplace

Tucson Police arrested a teenager last week in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Daniel Lopez on Tucson's south side.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, according to TPD.

On June 22, police responded to a shots fired call just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard. Shortly after, a call another call reported a man with gunshot wounds in the street at South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way.

The man, Daniel Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives determined that Lopez was involved with an altercation on Marketplace Boulevard. Shots were fired and Lopez and an adult female woman were both struck. They were able to drive off, but stopped a short time later at Park and Ajo.

Upon further investigation, detectives determined that Lopez was in the area to conduct a prearranged transaction with the teen, TPD said.

Police took the teen into custody on June 27.