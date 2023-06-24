TPD: Shooting claims ones life and leaves one injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On June 22, the Tucson Police Department received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 900 block of E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd. around 11 p.m.

Another call was made in the area of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way reporting an unresponsive man on the street.

Officers responded to both locations.

Both a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds at the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Ajo Way.

Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead on scene.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Daniel Lopez. Next of kin has been notified.

The woman was transported to Banner University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, Lopez was involved in an altercation in the 900 block of E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd. which then turned physical, and shots were fired.

Lopez and the woman were both struck by the gunfire.

They were able to leave the area in a car, ultimately stopping at the intersection of S. Park and E. Ajo Way.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.