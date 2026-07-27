Savannah Guthrie releases emotional new plea as family says they're living a 'nightmare'

Nearly six months after her mother disappeared from her Tucson-area home, NBC "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie is once again making an emotional public plea, asking anyone with information to help bring her family answers.

In a video posted to Instagram Monday morning, Guthrie said the pain of her mother Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has not eased.

"It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end," Guthrie said.

She said despite the passage of time, "nothing about our situation has changed."

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"We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her," Guthrie said. "We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our heart."

Rather than directly addressing investigators, Guthrie appeared to speak to whoever may know what happened to her 84-year-old mother.

"The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place. And I know that you have tried to do things the right way," she said. "So I'm asking you, begging you to do the right thing now."

Related: Guthrie family releases new statement: 'We are all family now'

"Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her," she said.

Guthrie added that she still believes "it is never too late to do the right thing."

"For all of us, no matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home," she said. "Please make the right choice."

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Catalina Foothills home on Feb. 1. Investigators with the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have said they believe she was abducted after surveillance video captured a masked individual outside her home before she vanished. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been publicly identified.

Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.

