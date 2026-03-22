Guthrie family releases new statement: 'We are all family now'

Savannah Guthrie’s family this morning renewed a public plea for information in the disappearance of her mother, Nancy, thanking the Tucson community for support while asking residents to re-examine any possible clues.

In a statement released by the Guthrie family, they said they are “deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends, and the people of Tucson” and urged anyone with information — even details they may consider insignificant — to come forward. “We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater Southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something,” the family wrote.

The statement asks people to review memories and materials tied to three specific periods: Jan. 31, the early morning hours of Feb. 1, and the late evening of Jan. 11. The family also urged residents to check camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that may, in retrospect, be meaningful. “No detail is too small. It may be the key,” the statement said.

The Guthries said they are unable to grieve until Nancy is found, describing their focus as “solely on finding her and bringing her home.” The statement concluded with thanks for continued prayers and was signed by family members: Camron and Kristine; Annie and Tommaso; and Savannah and Michael.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, was reported missing Feb. 1, and investigators from the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department have treated the case as an abduction from her Catalina Foothills home. Law enforcement released surveillance showing a masked person near the front door and said a glove found about two miles from the residence was sent for DNA testing but was later determined to not be connected to the case; authorities also asked residents within a two-mile radius to submit doorbell and surveillance footage for review. Search warrants were executed at nearby homes and a vehicle, and while several people were briefly detained and questioned, there have been no arrests to date.

Related: TIMELINE: What we know about the events surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

Below is the complete statement Savannah Guthrie released on her IG:

Statement from the Guthrie Family:

We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends, and the people of Tucson. We are all family now.

We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater Southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant.

We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.

We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations, or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance.

No detail is too small. It may be the key.

We miss our mom with every breath, and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home.

We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life, but we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest.

Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.

The Guthrie Family

Camron and Kristine

Annie and Tommaso

Savannah and Michael