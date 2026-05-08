Video: Nancy Guthrie home: 'To the Abductor' letter appears at makeshift memorial

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — It has been over three months since Savannah Guthrie's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her Tucson home. Today, a new message was found in front of the home at a makeshift memorial.

VIDEO: I visited the home this morning, see the letter below:

It reads:

To The Abductor

Your Mom would be ashamed if she knew what you did. So before you take her flowers on Mothers Day, TAKE NANCY HOME or tell the family where she is so they can celebrate on Mothers Day. Do the right thing

Then you can go home to yours.

It is unknown who left the letter in front of the Guthrie home. Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 10.