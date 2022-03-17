Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy fired after being involved in a shooting

Police lights generic
wikimedia commons
Police lights generic
Posted at 5:51 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 20:51:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy Miguel Diaz, was fired on March 16 after being involved in a shooting where three people were left injured.

On Feb. 23, Diaz was a deputy sheriff who was involved in the firing of his department-issued Glock handgun at the Sonoita-Elgin fire station

Diaz was a probationary employee and it was determined that he did not meet the terms of his probation.

Related Story: Three hospitalized in accidental Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy shooting at firehouse

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY

ADD KGUN 9 ON YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE TODAY