Three hospitalized in accidental Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy shooting at firehouse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputy accidentally shot a bullet into the floor of the Sonoita-Elgin Fire Station around noon on Wednesday, injuring three people.

The three victims were hit by either bullet fragments, debris, or sonic concussion and were treated at the hospital.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated internally.

