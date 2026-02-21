Nogales importers hope for tariff refunds

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Billions of dollars of business passes across the US-Mexico border in Nogales—so the Supreme Court ruling that throws out about half of Donald Trump’s tariffs could have a big impact there.

In Nogales, at the Mariposa Port of Entry, all the traffic in and out gives you a good feel for the billions of dollars in value that crosses the border, back and forth between the US and Mexico. And a large share of that is affected by the Supreme Court ruling on tariffs.

“We're talking millions. There were people that actually kind of shut the doors just because it was just just an incredible amount. “

Gustavo Acosta says tariffs killed some border businesses.

He is president of the Customs Brokers Association of Nogales. Customs brokers help companies find their way through the confusing world of cross border business rules. Now there’s more confusion while they wait for new rules.

He says, “We're still crossing our trucks. We're still working with our customers. We're still trying to take care of our ports. So we're just trying to get this, get all, you know, take care of traffic and our ports.”

Tariffs had only a temporary effect on fruit and vegetables that cross the border in Nogales. After three days of tariffs, they were ruled exempt from under the USMCA trade agreement.

But many other products did fall under tariffs President Trump invoked under an emergency law. The Supreme Court ruled 6 to 3 that the President overstepped his authority because tariffs amount to a tax and the Constitution says only Congress can order taxes—the President can’t.

Jaime Chamberlain is a produce importer and a long time board member of the Nogales Port Authority. He says tariffs did not reduce the amount of goods crossing at Nogales but tariffs have been big trouble and big money and now there’s a different sort of money trouble ahead.

“I know that it will create a tremendous amount of confusion as to number one, how do we get our money back? How fast do we get it back? Is the federal government going to be doing this quickly or not quickly? Is the money there, or was the money already spent in this past year, or was it already promised and committed?“

He says for now importers will keep paying tariffs until they hear how CBP will adjust to what the Supreme Court said.