Federal criminal embezzlement charge against former Santa Cruz Treasurer

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The former treasurer for Santa Cruz County is now facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing more than $38 million in county money.

Santa Cruz County sued Elizabeth Gutfahr in civil court to try to recover the missing money in early fall, but most of year has gone by without criminal charges against her.

Now the Arizona US Attorney has filed criminal charges against her in federal court. They claim Gutfahr over ten years stole more than $38 million in Santa Cruz County money by transferring it to private bank accounts. Court documents claim that in one year alone, she transferred more than $11 million out of the county's accounts and into her own.

Gutfahr has been cooperating with civil court efforts to recover the missing money, but a court appointed receiver working to sell off real estate and property has reported he may only be able to recover about one-third of the loss.

