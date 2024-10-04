$38 Million missing: Santa Cruz Co. plans land sales to recoup loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Cruz County is planning a huge real estate sale to try to recover more than 38 million dollars missing from the County Treasury.

The County is suing former Treasurer Elizabeth Gutfahr in civil court. It says over about ten years as Treasurer she transferred more than 38 million dollars from county accounts to her accounts.

As of now, she is not facing any criminal charges.

Through the civil suit a court appointed receiver has control of Gutfahr’s assets. A judge just gave permission for him to sell 17 pieces of real estate that Santa Cruz County says may have been bought with tainted money.

Most of the holdings are concentrated around Rio Rico but they include a property in Pinetop and Northern Arizona and a site in Mexico.

Santa Cruz County’s fight to recover missing money has prompted Pima County to tighten up its own financial safeguards to keep a closer eye on the money that belongs to Pima taxpayers.