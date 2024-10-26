Watch Now
Specialist estimates only one-third of alleged stolen Santa Cruz County funds can be recovered

A specialist appointed to recover the money allegedly stolen by former Santa Cruz County Treasurer says he thinks he can only get a little less than one-third of it back.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Santa Cruz County Treasurer Elizabeth Gutfahr is accused of stealing more than $38 milion in taxpayer money.

Gutfahr is not currently facing criminal charges but Santa Cruz County has filed a civil suit to try to recover the money.

A court-appointed receiver says as of right now his best estimate is that he can recover between $10 and $12 million from the mix of real estate, cars, luxury goods and livestock believed bought with stolen money.

That makes the most optimistic recovery estimate at about 31.5% of the missing $38 million.

The receiver told the judge in the case he is still working to recover more. That includes efforts to seize and sell assets in Mexico.

