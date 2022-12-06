Watch Now
Santa Claus and elves stopped by Diamond Children's Medical Center

Banner Children’s – Diamond Children’s Medical Center<br/>
Posted at 6:19 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 20:19:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Claus and his elves made a stop at Diamond Children’s Medical Center.

Not only did they wash the windows but they brought the holiday spirit to the hospitalized children.

In addition, the University of Arizona Football coach's wife, Amber Fisch, distributed holiday gifts along with the rest of the football team.

