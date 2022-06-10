Sandra Kraykovich facing first-degree murder charge in daughter's death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 38-year-old woman is now accused of murdering her 9-year-old daughter, Pima County Jail told KGUN 9.

Sandra Marie Kraykovich, who was arrested in March, faces a first-degree murder charge and is in the Pima County Jail on a $55,000 bond.

Tucson Police told KGUN 9 the 38-year-old mother was originally charged with only two child abuse charges.

As of Friday, her charges were upgraded to the following:



Child neglect

Murder in the first degree

Three counts of cruelty to children

She is scheduled to appear in court July 29 for a case management conference.

Kraykovich's mother, 64-year-old Elizabeth Ann Kraykovich, also faces charges related to the death.

Police say the Kraykoviches refused to get medical care for the girl, who had difficulty walking and breathing and had been vomited. Investigators found an enormous amount of lice in the girl's hair.

Two other children in the house had lice as well, and were placed with other family members.

The Pima Medical Examiner's Office said the girl showed signs of malnutrition.