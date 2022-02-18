Watch
Ronald Corbin pleads guilty in Genna Ayup killing

A court date in December is set to discuss the possibility of a plea in the shooting death of Genna Ayup. Only the case has been moved to Pinal County because of a conflict.
Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 18, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man pleaded guilty in the 2012 killing of Genna Ayup.

Ronald Corbin pleaded guilty to negligent homicide Friday.

In June 2012, Corbin allegedly shot and killed Ayup.

Corbin told police he accidentally shot her while cleaning his gun. At the time, the shooting was deemed accidental.

The Pima County Attorney's Office re-opened the case in 2018 after Ayup's family and Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik pressured then-Pima County Attorney Barbara LaWall to do so.

In 2020, Corbin was indicted for manslaughter.

The courts will sentence him Friday, March 18. He could face three years of probation.

