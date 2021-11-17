Genna Ayup manslaughter trial moving to Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend nearly ten years ago has been moved out of Pima County.

In June 2012, Ronald Corbin shot and killed Genna Ayup. Corbin told police he accidentally shot her while cleaning his gun. At the time, the shooting was deemed accidental.

The Pima County Attorney's Office re-opened the case in 2018. Ayup's family and Tucson City Councilmember Steve Kozachik, were instrumental in making that happen. At that time, Barbara LaWall was serving as the Pima County Attorney.

In 2020, Corbin was indicted for manslaughter.

Tuesday, KGUN 9 learned the trial will move to Pinal County and there could be a plea.

Pinal County said they took the case because Pima County Attorney Laura Conover has a professional connection with the defense. Conover was selected as the Pima County Attorney in November 2020.

An official trial date will be set at next month's court hearing if both sides don't agree on a plea deal.

