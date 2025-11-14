Road closures to watch for this weekend in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's a busy weekend for events in Downtown Tucson this week, causing a series of closures that could affect a few weekend commutes.

The Dusk Festival at Jacome Plaza started the street shutdowns Thursday evening.

Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, 5 a.m., through Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, 6 p.m.



Stone Ave. from Alameda St. to Congress St.

Alameda St. from Scott Ave. to Church Ave.

Church Ave. from Alameda St. to Congress St.

Pennington St. from Church Ave. to Scott Ave.

Alameda St. Eastbound at Court Ave.

Friday, Nov. 14, from 6 p.m., two more stretches join the closure list.



Alameda St. from Scott Ave. to Court Ave.

Stone Avenue Southbound from Council St. to Congress St.

City of Tucson officials say all streets are scheduled to reopen by 6 p.m., when cleanup is complete, on Monday, Nov. 17.

Dusk music festival is collaborating with the Greek Festival for security and traffic control, so the additional festival won't add additional weekend road closures.

However, on Saturday, the Garmin Marathon Tucson Series will pile on to those closures Downtown and beyond, starting on Friday night at 11 p.m.:



Congress St. from Church Ave. to the I-10 Frontage Rd.

Granada Ave. from Alameda St. to Congress St.

Saturday's road closures will start in waves—like the runners themselves— with city of Tucson officials advising people to look out for officers temporarily blocking off roads along the route as the final runners make their way through the course.

Closures will start as early as 4 a.m. along I-10, with the Northbound Frontage Rd. from Cushing St. to Congress St. closed until 8 p.m., and off ramp closures on both sides of Congress St. and an eastbound closure on the St. Mary's off ramp.

Closures in town start before the sun rises— as early as 5 a.m. and should re-open by 11:30 a.m.



Grande Ave. from Fresno St. to Congress St.

Alameda St. from Bonita Ave. to Melwood Ave.

Melwood Ave. from Alameda St. to Congress St.

Starting at 6 a.m. two additional road stretches will close Downtown until 8 p.m..



Congress St. from Church Ave. to Granada Ave.

Granada Ave. from Alameda St. to Cushing St.

All closures should reopen by 8 p.m. Saturday while majority of marathon activity will end at 3 p.m. that day.

See the full marathon course here.

