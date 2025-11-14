OPA, Tucson! Greek Fest is back Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Greek Fest is back Friday, November 14, in downtown Tucson.

"Once we start to unravel the Greek culture, we all realize that all of us kind of grew up the same, we're treated the same, we're fed the same," Peter Anadranistakis says, Co-Chair for the Greek Fest.

Attendees can expect to hear live music, taste many different foods, and watch professional Greek dancing.

In the fest, you can expect to take a seat in Yiayia's living room. “Greek Yiayia’s living rooms, generally speaking, are for looking at, but not for sitting in or eating," Anadranistakis explains, "Yiayia in Greek means grandmother.”

Athena Kehoe Yiayia's living room.

Anadranistakis says they're bringing many aspects of Greece to Tucson.

“It's really a love of life. A lot of people know that Greeks like to break plates at parties and things like that, and that is the release of all material things. So Greeks really love family, really love community," Anadranistakis explains.

The Greek Fest is collaborating with Dusk Music Festival to make this happen.

"A lot of their security, fencing, their stage, their lighting. Even the area where parts of Dusk are going to take place is the same location where the Greek festival is going to take place," Anadranistakis says.

"The Greek community couldn't afford all the staging and lighting and put on a production that's going to make it feel like you're in downtown Athens and experience a party on an island in Mykonos," Anadranistakis says, without the help from Dusk.

St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church is located at 3939 N Alvernon Way.

"We're building a new church on that same site. The community is very welcoming," Anadranistakis explains.