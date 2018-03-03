Rich Rodriguez accuser response to counterclaim

Fair
BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the Arizona Wildcats looks on while his team warms up prior to the start of an NCAA football game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
TUCSON, Ariz. - The lawyer representing Melissa Wilhelmsen, the woman accusing Rich Rodriguez of sexual harassment, released a three-page statement Friday.
In response to Wilhelmsen's initial sexual harassment claim, Rodriguez said Wilhelmsen and her husband were trying to extort him using knowledge of his affair.
The new statement released by Wilhelmsen's lawyer is "to address some of the mischaracterizations and false claims made by Rodriguez."
The statement says in part: "My clients did not wish to have any of this information made public, and they are only responding publicly now because those at fault continue to cause further injury."
The full press release is below:
