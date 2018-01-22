New claim filed against Rich Rodriguez

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Rich Rodriguez responded Sunday to a new claim filed against him by the same former University of Arizona employee who filed claims of sexual harassment in December.

The woman's attorney filed the new notice of claim against Rodriguez and the UA on Friday.

The Daily Star reports the new claim filed by the attorney of the former football office assistant Melissa Wilhelmsen alleges that on January 9, after he was fired, Rodriguez addressed the team during a meeting arranged by assistant coach Marcel Yates.

The claim alleges that Rodriguez and his wife slandered, defamed, and intentionally inflicted emotional distress upon Wilhelmsen after Rodriguez was fired, and some of that occurred during a team meeting on January 9.

The Daily Star reports the additional claim asks for $8.5 million. In December, Wilhelmsen filed a claim accusing Rodriguez of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Rodriguez tweeted his response:

My family and I are thankful for all of your continued support. We are responding with respect to the legal process. As you can imagine we are (more than) eager for the facts to come out because the truth is on our side. We are aware of the amended complaint. See below. 👇🏽RR pic.twitter.com/qqjTXRLatt — Rich Rodriguez (@RealCoachRod) January 21, 2018

