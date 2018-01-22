New claim filed against Rich Rodriguez

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
4:24 PM, Jan 21, 2018
Rich Rodriguez responded Sunday to a new claim filed against him by the same former University of Arizona employee who filed claims of sexual harassment in December.

BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the Arizona Wildcats looks on while his team warms up prior to the start of an NCAA football game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Rich Rodriguez responded Sunday to a new claim filed against him by the same former University of Arizona employee who filed claims of sexual harassment in December.

The woman's attorney filed the new notice of claim against Rodriguez and the UA on Friday.

The Daily Star reports the new claim filed by the attorney of the former football office assistant Melissa Wilhelmsen alleges that on January 9, after he was fired, Rodriguez addressed the team during a meeting arranged by assistant coach Marcel Yates.

The claim alleges that Rodriguez and his wife slandered, defamed, and intentionally inflicted emotional distress upon Wilhelmsen after Rodriguez was fired, and some of that occurred during a team meeting on January 9.

The Daily Star reports the additional claim asks for $8.5 million. In December, Wilhelmsen filed a claim accusing Rodriguez of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Rodriguez tweeted his response:

