Rich Rodriguez claims extortion by former assistant

TUCSON, Ariz - Former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez says a claim by his former administrative assistant seeking $7.5 million for sexual harassment is a "sensationalized tale" created to extort him.



His attorneys filed a response to the attorney general of Arizona on Monday.



Rodriguez was fired by Arizona after the school investigated but could not substantiate the allegations.



The woman contends that while working for Rodriguez she was forced to cover up the coach's extramarital affair. She adds there were several instances when he inappropriately touched her, tried to kiss her and made inappropriate comments.



In the 25-page filing, Rodriguez says the women and her husband were trying to use her knowledge of his affair to extort him.

