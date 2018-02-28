Attorney for Rich Rodriguez releases "Hideaway Book"

TUCSON, Ariz. - The attorney for former Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez has released the "Hideaway Book".

It's a document that the former coach's accuser said instructed members of the football program on how to skirt Title IX discrimination laws.

The document's release comes just 24 hours after the former coach filed a counterclaim against Melissa Wilhelmsen who accused Rodriguez of sexual harassment.

The 107-page manual contains things like team etiquette and how to dress for away games.

Nothing in the book seemed to support breaking any laws or rules or to encourage sexual harassment.