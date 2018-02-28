Attorney for Rich Rodriguez releases "Hideaway Book"

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
9:54 PM, Feb 27, 2018
2 hours ago

The attorney for former Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez has released the "Hideaway Book".

BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the Arizona Wildcats looks on while his team warms up prior to the start of an NCAA football game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Thearon W. Henderson
It's a document that the former coach's accuser said instructed members of the football program on how to skirt Title IX discrimination laws.

The document's release comes just 24 hours after the former coach filed a counterclaim against Melissa Wilhelmsen who accused Rodriguez of sexual harassment.

The 107-page manual contains things like team etiquette and how to dress for away games.

Nothing in the book seemed to support breaking any laws or rules or to encourage sexual harassment. 

