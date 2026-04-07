Baby giraffe at Reid Park Zoo named after community vote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The newborn giraffe calf at Reid Park Zoo has officially been named, following an enthusiastic community poll that drew more than 9,000 votes. The name secured 41.6% of the vote, making it the clear favorite among supporters. What's the name? Drum roll, please:

Ndizi

Zoo officials announced the winning name in a social media post, celebrating both the calf’s arrival and the strong public engagement. Ndizi now joins the zoo’s growing giraffe family, drawing attention to the species’ conservation needs.

Reticulated giraffes, the subspecies represented at the zoo, are considered endangered, and the birth of the calf marks an important contribution to ongoing conservation efforts. Zoo representatives emphasized that moments like these help inspire visitors to learn more about wildlife preservation.

Related: 6‑foot giraffe calf born at Reid Park Zoo

“When you support the zoo, you’re supporting animal care, education programs, and conservation projects locally and globally,” the zoo shared in its announcement, encouraging continued community involvement.

The calf has already become a popular attraction, with visitors eager to catch a glimpse of Ndizi as it begins exploring its habitat under the care of zoo staff. Officials hope the excitement surrounding the new arrival will translate into increased awareness and support for protecting giraffes in the wild.