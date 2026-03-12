Rescue Me Tucson; Dogs and cats up for adoption on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Amigo is a 3-year-old tabby cat (upper left). He loves people and loves attention, he really can't get enough of it! He loves being brushed and would curl up in your lap all day if you allowed him. He really wants nothing more than to be around his people all the time.

- Samoa is a 1-year-old tabby cat (upper right). This little sweetheart was a young mother, and now she's looking to be the center of attention! She was very curious about Jersey, but hasn't been around a lot of dogs. She gets along great with other cats, and she loves people. She's playful, loves to explore, and can't get enough ear rubs. She also has the cutest little tufts on her ears!

- Peanut is a 6-year-old chestnut-colored long-haired chihuahua mix. She is missing one of her front legs, but it was clearly a very old injury because it's completely healed over, and it's hard to find the scar! She gets around just fine and loves going on walks. She's curious and happy, and really loves her blue ring toy! She's also had puppies before, so now it's her turn to be loved and spoiled.

- Pumba is a 4-year-old cream colored rat terrier/whippet mix. This sweet boy is a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly because he really wants to be loved. He's friendly with other dogs, although he was a little hesitant around Jersey at first. He'd love to find a home that can give him time to settle in, so he can really come out of his shell.