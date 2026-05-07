Rescue Me Marana: Dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

MARANA, Ariz. — Here are this week's dogs and cats going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes. All of them are up for adoption at Rescue Me Tucson in Marana.

- Bunny is a 2-year-old torbi cat. She's a very shy girl in the shelter, who is really looking for a home where she can decompress and let her personality come out. She loves to cuddle up and be petted, but she doesn't like to come out of her kennel much in her current setting. She would do best in a calm home where she can be the only cat.

- Brownie and Sugar are a bonded pair of 9-year-old chihuahuas mixes. This brother/sister duo are extremely friendly, social, and curious. They love making friends, but they're really the most found of each other. They cuddle, sleep together, play together and lounge together, so they will need to be adopted together. They do well going for walks, but they're a little on the heavy side, so they're both on weight loss plans. So far they're doing great, and they would like to find a home that can help them continue their health journey.

Claire Graham is an anchor and reporter for Good Morning Tucson on KGUN 9. She grew up in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in musical theatre. Claire spent a decade in Washington state, but she's thrilled to be back home in the beautiful southwest with her husband, two young sons and two rescued dogs. Share your story ideas and important issues with Claire by emailing claire.graham@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook and X.