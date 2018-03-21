Report: Sean Miller interested in Pitt job

TUCSON, Ariz. - Reports indicate that Arizona Wildcats basketball coach Sean Miller is interested in the head coaching job at Pitt, his alma mater.

According to Pittsburgh News Now, intermediaries have reached out to Pitt on Miller's behalf.

Pitt fired coach Kevin Stallings March 8 and has been on the hunt to fill the position. Pitt has pursued Rhode Island coach Danny Hurley to fill the opening, but Hurley may turn that down to take the UConn opening.

Miller played at Pitt from 1987 to 1992. He has coached at Arizona since 2009.

An ESPN report accused Sean Miller speaking on an FBI wiretap about offering a recruit $100,000 to UA. Miller has refuted that report and the UA has stood behind him.

The program has also been embroiled in an FBI investigation that resulted in the arrest and firing of assistant coach Book Richardson.

Under Miller's direction, Arizona finished 27-8, winning the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles before losing to Buffalo in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.